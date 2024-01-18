2 Kolkata Police projs bag SKOCH Award

Sukanya and Pronam, two flagship projects of Kolkata Police Community Wing have been selected for prestigious SKOCH Award 2023.

On Wednesday a letter was sent to Subhankar Sinha Sarkar, Additional Commissioner of Police II, Kolkata Police informing about the award. The award will be handed over to the representative of Kolkata Police on February 10 during a programme in New Delhi.

Sukanya is an initiative to provide self-defence training to girl students of schools and colleges so that they can defend themselves in case of any untoward situations. The project was launched in 2014 with its formal inauguration at Khudiram Anushilan Kendra. Reputed martial arts training agencies of the city are engaged to provide the girls with self-defence training. Sources informed that on an average about 10,000 girl students every year get the self-defence training under Sukanya project.

On the other hand, Pronam, another flagship project of Kolkata Police for elderly citizens, was launched in 2009. Through the project, Kolkata Police and an NGO provide assistance to the elderly citizens. At present Pronam has about 24,000 members across the city. It may be mentioned that recently the age bar to get registered with Pronam, has been reduced to 60 years from 65 years.