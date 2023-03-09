2 killed in separate incidents

Alipurduar witnessed two murders in two separate incidents on Wednesday night. Pradip Gurung allegedly slit the throat of Debashis Sarkar (28 years) at Bat-tala area on Wednesday night. He was declared dead at Alipurduar District Hospital. The agitated mob set ablaze the house of the accused Pradip Gurung. IC of Alipurduar police station Anindya Bhattacharya said: “The body has been sent for post-mortem. Investigation has been initiated.” Gurung is absconding.

In another incident, a group of seven persons, including two women got into an altercation with a ‘momo’ seller Rabi Das (30) at Golpark area. Rabi was allegedly beaten by a group and was admitted at Alipurduar District Hospital.

He was later referred to Cooch Behar Medical College for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries on the way to Cooch Behar. Alipurduar SP Y Raghuvamshi said: “The family members of the deceased have lodged a complaint against seven people. Probe is on.”