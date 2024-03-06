2 killed in car accident

Two persons were killed and eight others were injured in a car accident at Purbasthali in East Burdwan on Tuesday night. According to sources, a family from Nabadwip in Nadia had gone to Daihat to attend a marriage ceremony.

At night they were returning to Nabadwip when near Biswarambha in Purbasthali, suddenly a dog came on the road. While trying to save the dog, the driver of the car lost control and at the same time one of the tyres also exploded.

As a result, the car toppled in a field on the side of the road. Local residents rescued the passengers and rushed them to Purbasthali Hospital where two of them were declared brought dead. Other injured persons were admitted at the Kalna Hospital and are undergoing treatment there. It is suspected that the driver failed to control the car owing to its excessive speed. However, police have started a probe to find out the cause of the accident. Also, a mechanical test of the car may get done soon to find out if there was any technical glitch.