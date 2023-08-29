2 killed, 2 injured in four road accidents

Kolkata: Two persons were killed and two others were injured in four road accidents from Monday night till Tuesday evening.



According to police reports, on Tuesday morning, an elderly man identified as Madan Saha (65) was riding a scooter along the AJC Bose flyover towards Park Circus when a passenger van hit the scooter from behind near the Camac Street crossing on the flyover. As a result, Saha fell down and his helmet got detached. He collided with the guard wall of the flyover and suffered injury on his head. Saha was rushed to SSKM Hospital where the elderly man was declared brought dead.

Around 3:45 am, a woman identified as Anjali Bishnu of Behala was hit by a private bus on Diamond Harbour Road while she was crossing the road. She was rushed to Vidyasagar State General Hospital but was declared brought dead.

These apart, on Tuesday around 12:16 pm, a passenger of a mini bus fell on the road while deboarding at Bowbazar. Also late on Monday night, a youth suffered injuries after he fell, losing control over his motorcycle on Raja Rammohan Roy Road in Behala. It was alleged that the youth was riding without wearing a helmet.