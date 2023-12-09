‘2 industrial parks at an investment of Rs 24,000 crore’

Kurseong: At a government benefit distribution programme held in the Monteviot ground of Kurseong, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced two new industrial parks of 14 acre and 5 acres in Kalimpong Block 1.



“The Chief Secretary chaired a business meet in Siliguri on Thursday with assurances of Rs 24000 crore investments. The Hills, including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik and Kurseong will reap the benefits of this. The boys and girls of the Hills have great skills. We will have the IT sector investing here” stated Banerjee.

She also gave her nod to several long-standing demands of the GTA along with announcing benefits for GTA employees and vacancies that would be filled up soon.