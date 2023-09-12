2, including woman, held for assaulting cops

Kolkata: A youth and a woman were arrested late on Sunday night for allegedly assaulting police personnel in front of a bar-cum-restaurant at Uttar Panchannagram area in Anandapur.



According to sources, on Sunday around 1 am, a duty officer from the Kolkata Police control room received an alert about a woman who called and informed about some disturbance at the bar-cum-restaurant.

Subsequently, Sergeant of Anandapur Police Station, Arindam Sarkar along with woman civic volunteer and home guard Sudipta Kumar Majumder reached the spot at about 1:10 am and found the woman and her friend standing outside the bar-cum-restaurant.

When cops asked about the issue, the duo complained against some staff of the restaurant.

Sarkar asked them to lodge a complaint officially so that they could initiate action but as soon as the duo was asked to do so, they denied and started to argue and behave in a rude manner.

They also refused to disclose their identities and tried to influence the cops by taking names of higher officials.

Suddenly, the woman, who was later identified as Alenka Mallick, pushed Sarkar by his chest.

Seeing this, when the civic volunteer tried to stop her, Alenka slapped and kicked her.

Meanwhile, Alenka’s friend, identified as Saurabh Mallick, grabbed the civic volunteer’s uniform and allegedly disrobed her.

When Majumder tried to stop Saurabh, he was assaulted with fists and blows.

Later, with the help of local people, the accused duo was detained.

Saurabh and Alenka were later taken to the police station where a case was registered against them on the basis of the complaint lodged by Sarkar.

They have been booked for wrongful restraint, voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty, assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty, assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe and common intention.