2, including motorcyclist, hurt after SUV rams into three cars in New Town

Kolkata: Two persons, including a motorcyclist suffered critical injuries after a SUV rammed into three cars in a row early on Sunday morning at the Pyanchar More Crossing in New Town.



The vehicle has been seized by the police and the motorcyclist was admitted to the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

According to sources, sometimes between 5 am and 5:30 am, three cars and a motorcycle were waiting at a red light at the Pyanchar More towards Akansha More.

At the same time, a red SUV which was racing with another car lost control and rammed into the cars waiting for three green signal. Due to the impact of the accident the motorcyclist suffered critical injuries.

The motorcyclist was rushed to a private hospital near Chinar Park from where he was shifted to R G Kar hospital later. Police have registered a case on charges of rash driving and causing grievous hurt by act endangering life. Police have arrested the driver. However, controversy cropped up about why the offending driver was not booked under section 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) of the IPC.

After the accident, the Chinar Park bound road had to be closed for a while till the vehicles were towed away. It is alleged that a section of drivers especially youth who drive car along the roads in New Town are reckless.

Police are trying to stop accidents in all possible ways, but such drivers are making the roads of the New Town much more vulnerable for the other cars especially for the two wheeler riders.

Recently a woman was killed in a road accident near Eco Park, where a car rammed behind a two wheeler.