2, including a civic volunteer, dead; 20 hurt in road mishap

Raiganj: Two persons, including a civic volunteer, Mehabub Haque (30 years) died and around twenty persons were injured when a maize-laden lorry overturned after hitting a pickup van and e-rickshaw on National Highway 34 at Tungidighi, on Wednesday night. The other deceased has been identified as Pradip Singh (40 years), a resident of Purnea in Bihar. Ten injured persons are undergoing treatment in Raiganj Medical College & Hospital. The condition of one is reported to be critical. Ten persons were discharged after receiving first aid from Karandighi Hospital.

A team from the TMC has decided to meet the family members of the deceased civic volunteer. They will provide the family necessary assistance. Kanaiyalal Agarwal, President of North Dinajpur TMC said: “We have come to know that the civic volunteer died on duty. It is a pathetic incident. A team from our TMC committee will meet the bereaved family on Friday. From our party end, we will provide all necessary assistance to the family.”

Gautam Paul, MLA Karandighi said: “Hearing of the accident I immediately visited the spot.” Sana Akhtar, SP Raiganj, said: “The lorry was driving at high speed. The driver lost control. We have already

met the family members of civic volunteers. We have initiated a move to provide government assistance to the deceased family...’