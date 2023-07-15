2 held within 24 hours of Lake Town murder

Kolkata: Police have arrested two miscreants from Titagarh in connection with the Lake Town murder case within 24 hours of the incident.

The accused persons, identified as Afraz Ansari and Ayush Sharma, were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Bidhannagar with an appeal for the Test Identification (TI) parade. The accused persons were remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. However, the date of the TI parade has not been granted yet.

Commissioner of Police (CP), Bidhannagar, Gaurav Sharma on Friday said: “So far we have arrested two accused persons including the shooter. Their backgrounds are being checked. They have confessed to the crime. We have got more names, including the mastermind, who is still at large. The arrested persons have divulged the motive which is said to be a private matter.” On Thursday afternoon, the victim, identified as Snehasish Roy, who was an employee of the Fire and Emergency Services department was shot dead in front of his home. He had just returned home after picking up his daughter from school. When he was entering the apartment, some unknown miscreants riding a motorcycle shot him from behind and fled. His daughter rushed inside the house and informed her mother. Meanwhile, residents came out of their homes and found Roy lying in a pool of blood inside the passage of the building. Roy was rushed to RG Kar Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. During probe, police came to know that about nine months ago, Roy was attacked by unknown miscreants at a place near his home under the jurisdiction of Dum Dum Police Station. Though an attempt to murder case was registered but it remained undetected. It is suspected that Roy was being targeted due to some personal grudge. However, the motive behind the murder is not clear to the cops yet. State Fire minister Sujit Bose had urged the police to investigate the case with top priority and arrest the culprits.