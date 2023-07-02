2 held with firearms & ammunition

Malda: The police arrested two miscreants with firearms and cartridges in Jannagar area under the Ratua police station late on Saturday night. 4 improvised guns and 25 rounds of cartridges were recovered from the arrested persons. Preliminary investigation revealed that the arrested persons had come with a plan to smuggle these illegal firearms and cartridges to Malda. On Sunday, the police produced the arrested in the Malda court. The names of the two arrested are Lutfar Rahman of Ratua and Mohammad Sharif of Goalpukur area of North Dinajpur. On Saturday, the duo were waiting to catch a vehicle on an empty road in Jamnagar area before the police officers in plainclothes raided the area on tip-off and caught them red-handed with the firearms and cartridges.

