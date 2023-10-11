2 held with fake currency worth Rs 3 lakh

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police nabbed two youths on Monday evening from near the Babughat area for possession of counterfeit currency notes worth Rs 3 lakh.

The accused, identified as Md Rejaul Karim alias Rajib and Jamirul of Baishnabnagar in Malda were produced at Bankshall Court on Tuesday and have been remanded to police custody till October 22. According to the police, they were tipped off that the duo would arrive in Kolkata from Malda with counterfeit currency. Accordingly, the police kept a close watch in and around the Babughat bus terminus. After a few hours, the accused persons were spotted by the cops and were followed. Karim and Jamirul were intercepted while they were walking towards Red Road. During a search of their bags, STF officials found 600 pieces of fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination.