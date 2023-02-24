2 held in Titagarh shootout incident

kolkata: Two miscreants were arrested by the cops of Raha Police Station on Thursday in connection with an incident of shootout that had taken place late on Wednesday night.

Around 12:05 am pm, on Wednesday night three miscreants identified as Yusuf, Dulhaara of Nayabasti, and Arbaaj of Banshbagan in Titagarh arrived at Chhaimahalla in Rahara riding a motorcycle and got involved in an altercation with a youth identified as Sheikh Ahesan Ali alias Bobby. Suddenly, Arbaaj fired a round which missed Ahesan and hit Yusuf in his leg. The accused persons immediately fled along with their injured associate. On Thursday, police arrested Arbaaz and another associate identified as Nadim.