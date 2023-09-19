2 held for robbing man by impersonating ED officers

Kolkata: A man was recently robbed by two persons, including a woman, who impersonated Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in the Burrabazar area.



A similar incident took place in the Posta area earlier but the man they had targeted had no money and realising this, the duo assaulted him and fled.

A few days after this incident, the duo intercepted an employee of a businessman, who was returning to the office after collecting Rs 20 lakh. While the man was walking along Rabindra Sarani, the duo went up to him and claimed to be ED officers.

They allegedly threatened the man by claiming that he was carrying unauthorised money and may get arrested. Later, the victim was taken to an abandoned place and forced to hand over the money. He was also assaulted by the duo before they fled.

After two consecutive cases, the cops of the Detective department initiated a probe and upon checking the CCTV footage of Posta area, identified the duo. Consequently, the duo identified as Amir Hossain and Soma Guha were reportedly arrested from Anandapur area.

It is suspected that the duo was also involved in the robbery of Burrabazar area. They are being interrogated to find out how many people they have robbed so far.