2 held for physically assaulting two brothers

Kolkata: Two people were arrested for physically assaulting two brothers near a tea stall at Ramesh Dutta street after a scuffle broke out between the brothers and the tea stall owner. One of the brothers died while receiving treatment at the trauma care unit of SSKM Hospital on Saturday.



Two persons identified as Sanjay Gujarati and Amar Dip Biswajarma, both residents of Rabindra Sarani, were arrested based on the CCTV footage. Efforts are on to nab the other accused persons, a source said.

The incident took place on October 27 at around 5:30 pm. According to the FIR lodged against the two brother identified as Akash Pratap Kuri (20) and Chandan Pratap Kuri for allegedly physically assaulting the tea shop owner, identified as Kara Singh alias Sher Bahadur Singh, over an issue regarding purchase of mineral water bottle, the brothers had allegedly assaulted Singh with an iron rod. Singh sustained an injury on head and was discharged after treatment.

Following the incident, another case was lodged against Kara Singh and unknown people for physically assaulting the two brothers, residents of Patipukur, with iron rods. Chandan was released after treatment while Akash was admitted at the Trauma Care unit of SSKM Hospital, where he passed away on Saturday.