2 held for opening ‘fake’ bank accounts using forged documents

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday for allegedly opening fictitious accounts with a private bank using forged documents and making transaction worth around Rs 103 crore. It is being suspected that the transaction was done for the purpose of cheating.



According to police, Sudesh Gupta, Manager of Investigation and Financial Crime Prevention Group of the said private bank recently lodged a complaint with the Bank Fraud section of the Kolkata Police. It was mentioned in the complaint that these two persons identified as Manoj Behera and Md Quis Ahmed have opened fictitious account with the bank using forged documents and used that accounts to make huge fictitious transactions involving about Rs 103 crore for the purpose of cheating.

During probe, cops started tracking the locations of the accused duo and a few days ago Behera’s mobile phone’s tower location was found in Sambalpur of Odisha.

On Wednesday a police team reached Sambalpur and nabbed him. After interrogating Behera, cops came to know that Ahmed was hiding in Garden Reach area.

On Thursday morning Ahmed was also picked up from his hideout. The accused duo was produced at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court, Calcutta and have been remanded to police custody till June 5.

Further investigation is going on to find out how many people are involved in the fraudulent activities.