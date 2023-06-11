2 held for extortion bid by posing as Abhishek’s staff

KOLKATA: Two persons were arrested on Friday and Saturday for allegedly impersonating the personal secretary of Member of Parliament (MP) Abhishek Banerjee and attempting to extort the general manager (GM) of Eastern Railway (ER).



According to police, a complaint was lodged through an email against two persons from the office of the GM, ER alleging that the accused were trying to put pressure for releasing over Rs 5.87 crore as tender amount. The person, identified as Bivas Sarkar, had called the GM’s office and demanded money and also threatened the employees of dire consequences.

Police were informed that the email address belonged to someone identified as Biswanath Sarkar but the call was received from Bivas who introduced himself as the second personal secretary of the MP. During the probe, police tracked the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the internet connection used for sending the email. Cops tracked the mobile number of Bivas as well. On Friday night, Bivas was picked up from his home in Haridevpur.

Police claimed that he confessed to the crime. He was produced at the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court in Bankshall Court Complex and was remanded to police custody till June 19. On Saturday night, another accused Biswanath Sarkar was arrested from Santaldih in Purulia.

Police are interrogating the duo to find out whether any other people are involved in the crime. Cops are also trying to find out whether they had duped more people using Banerjee’s name or not.