2 held for duping bizman of Rs 2.3 cr

KOLKATA: Two persons, including a former manager of a bank, arrested for allegedly duping a businessman worth about Rs 2.3 crore on the pretext of investing money into the schemes of the bank.



The accused manager and another businessman were arrested by the cops after almost three months of probe.

Police informed that on February 28 this year, a complaint was lodged at the Burrabazar Police Station against two persons identified as Gunjan Singh who was a manager of a nationalised bank’s branch in Burrabazar and Deepak Kewat who owns a company. It was alleged that the complainant was called by Singh to her chamber in the bank and was convinced to invest money in a scheme of the bank having assured and lucrative returns.

The complainant handed over a few cheques with a total amount of Rs 2.3 crore to Singh in the name of a company which was reportedly told as a partner company. After payment, Singh even gave the complainant certificates like the bank provides. After the maturity period was over, when the businessman approached the bank claiming the money, he was told that it was a fake certificate and the bank had no such schemes.

During the probe, Kewat was arrested on May 31. During interrogation, he told the cops that Singh is living somewhere in the Bally area of Howrah. Accordingly, police started searching for her and a few days ago got a mobile number which was reportedly of Singh’s. As she used to order food online, a cop disguised as a food delivery person went to Singh’s flat and identified her. On Wednesday police picked her up. She was produced at the Bankshall Court and was remanded to police custody till June 22.