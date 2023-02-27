2 held for clash in Dhupguri over ‘eve-teasing’ case

jalpaiguri: Mantapara of Bargharia in Dhupguri, Jalpaiguri turned into a battleground over a kangaroo court held for an alleged eve-teasing case. Three police vehicles were vandalised when police tried to control two warring groups. Two persons have been arrested.



While returning from tuition, a girl was allegedly teased by two youths in the Dangdhari area. The girl claimed that she had been molested and had described the whole incident to her family after returning home. Owing to the eve-teasing case, on Monday, the two parties sat in a Kangaroo Court in Mantapara.

When the two accused youths arrived, the situation turned violent and clashes broke out. The Dhupguri police reached the spot.

Three police cars were vandalised in stone pelting by the agitated crowd. An injured person was brought to Dhupguri Rural Hospital.

Dhupaguri Panchayat Samiti president Dinesh Majumder reached the area to bring the situation under control.

SP Biswajit Mahato said: “A Kangaroo court was held. Police cars were vandalised by the mob. Two accused have been arrested. Legal action will be taken

against them.”