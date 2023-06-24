2 held for attempt to dupe US citizen

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police saved a US citizen from being cheated and arrested, two persons were held on Thursday from Entally.



The accused persons, identified as Fardin Hossain and Farhan Khan, were produced at the Bankshall court on Friday and have remained in police custody till June 28.

The Cyber Crime police station and Detective Department received a tip-off about fraudsters attempting to dupe a US citizen named George Albert Schlifkin from Newark, Delaware. Kolkata Police immediately shared the information with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After a few days, the FBI informed Kolkata Police that a man named George Albert Schlifkin resides in Delaware, USA, and an attempt was made to dupe him between February 9 and February 14 this year. Although the US citizen had instructed his bank manager to transfer US Dollar 10,000, the transaction was halted by the bank authorities due to suspicion.

After receiving the response from the FBI, the police tracked down the accused persons and apprehended them. The police claimed that the accused persons have confessed to their crimes. During the search, the police seized mobile phones and laptops from their possession.