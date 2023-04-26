2 engines douse fire at Cal Medical College & Hosp

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital here on Tuesday afternoon. The incident triggered tension among the patients and staff members alike. There was no report of any injury in the fire, fire officials said.



Two fire tenders were pressed into action. Sources in the hospital said that a fire broke out inside the UPS room situated on the first floor of the 10-storeyed super-speciality block.

The UPS room was soon covered by thick black smoke. Some of the staff members spotted smoke billowing out of the UPS room and informed the matter to the medical college authorities.

Two fire tenders swung into action and doused the flame. The area was evacuated. The power line of the hospital was disconnected to evade any major mishap.

As the building has a centralised AC system, the smoke circulated through the AC duct.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that an electrical short circuit might have triggered the incident. The cause of the incident will, however, be determined after a probe is done.

“Fire was brought under control by the team shortly. There was no major damage and no one was injured,” the officials said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained,

they added.