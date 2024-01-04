2 elderly men killed by wild jumbo

Two elderly men, Harasing Munda (60) and Gopal Tamang (60), were killed by a wild elephant while cutting grass for cows in Nagarakata’s Panjhora Forest around 1 pm on Wednesday. Residing in Panjhora Village, they ventured to the forest where an elephant suddenly attacked.

While Harasing Munda was fatally crushed, Gopal Tamang was thrown away by the wild elephant. Villagers rushed to rescue Tamang, taking him to Mal Super Specialty Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.