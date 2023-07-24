2 drug peddlers nabbed with yaba tablets

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police nabbed two drug peddlers, including a woman, from Pundibari in Cooch Behar on Sunday afternoon and seized huge quantities of yaba tablets.

According to police, acting on a tip off, cops of STF, Siliguri unit intercepted the accused duo at Baneswar area of Pundibari in Cooch Behar on Sunday afternoon. During a search of their belongings, police found around 4,000 pieces of yaba tablets which are claimed to be worth around Rs 4 lakh. However, the price may vary upon the state where the said narcotic drug is found or sold.

During interrogation of the duom identified as Rafikul Islam of Dinhata in Cooch Behar and Ruma Devi of Karbi Anglong of Assam, cops came to know that the said consignment of yaba tablets was brought from Manipur and the duo was going to Alipurduar to sell those. After seizing the consignment, a case was registered against the accused duo at the Pundibari police station on the basis of a complaint lodged by an STF official. A probe has been initiated to find out the drug trafficking routes and others involved in the racket.

Yaba, which is actually a combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is a popular drug in Bangladesh and sells against a huge amount of money there. It is generally procured from north-east India and those are being smuggled out to Bangladesh through Indo-Bangla borders.