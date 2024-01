JALPAIGURI: On Saturday night, a motorbike collided with a stationary truck in the Chamurchi Police Outpost area of the Banarhat Block. The incident claimed the lives of Akash Thapa (27) and Vinay Tewari (28), both residents of Khapra Line in Chunavati Tea Garden. IC Shantanu Karmakar from Banarhat Police Station stated that the Chamurchi Police Outpost has seized the truck. The driver of the truck remains at large. Investigations

are underway.