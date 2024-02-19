2 dead, 6 hurt after van rams into truck

Jalpaiguri: A pickup van collided with a parked truck on Sunday night in Riabari Tea Garden area in Banarhat Block, resulting in two deaths and six injuries. The deceased, Alaul Hussain (38) and Bivas Roy (32), along with the injured, were residents of Dhupguri. They had returned from Chamurchi Market on the Indo-Bhutan border in the pickup van after trading.



The accident occurred when the van rammed into a parked truck. Local residents rescued the passengers and informed the Banarhat Police. The injured were rushed to Banarhat Primary Health Centre, where Alaul Hussain and Bivas Roy were declared dead.

The remaining six were transferred to Malbazar Super Specialty Hospital due to their critical condition. Ritesh Lama, Second Officer of Banarhat Police Station, confirmed the impoundment of the truck and the commencement of an investigation into the incident.