2-day tech programme organised

kolkata: Netaji Subhash Engineering College (NSEC), Kolkata held a two-day technical programme called ‘SYNCLIPSE 2023’ in their college grounds on May 12 and 13.



The department of Computer Science and Business Systems (CSBS) initiated the programme for developing a global acumen among the students.

The program began with a message from the Guest of Honour, Satyam Roychowdhury (Managing Director, Techno India Group) followed by another message from Sanku Bose (Group CEO, Techno India Group).

The Patron of SYNCLIPSE 2023, Hrishikesh Mandai (Director, NSEC) inaugurated the program with a welcome speech and by lighting the lamps along with all the invited dignitaries and in-house Chairpersons.

Seven riveting speeches provided by prominent speakers and industry specialists in Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, Cloud Storage, and Data Science were the program’s main focus.

A theme-based cultural programme performed by the institute’s students and two competitions- Blind Coding Challenges and Business Idea on AI/ML-were also held in the two-day event which engaged a lot of users on social media. SYNCLIPSE 2023 was attended by various eminent personalities.