2-day photo expo to start from Feb 12

Siliguri: Wildlife and nature photographers from all over Bengal will exhibit their photographs in a two-day long exhibition in Siliguri. The ‘Nature and Wildlife’ photo exhibition will be held at the Ramkinkar Hall in Siliguri.



The exhibition will be inaugurated on February 12 in the presence of Mayor of Siliguri Gautam Deb. Sabyasachi Chakroborty, actor and the Chief Advisor of ‘Optopic Siliguri,’ the organisers will be present along with actor Chandan Sen; eminent environmentalist Soumyajit Dutta and eminent photographer Ripan Biswas.

As many as 92 photos will be showcased at the exhibition. “With this exhibition we are trying to spread the message of wildlife conservation along with the environment protection. In the past, we had organised this exhibition twice. However, we had to stop it during the Pandemic. This year, we are organising the third edition of the exhibition. We are requesting everyone to participate in the exhibition,” said Dipojyoti Chakroborty, the president of Optopic at a news conference at the Siliguri Journalist Club on Friday.

Along with the exhibition, a seminar on ‘Nature and Wildlife protection’ will also be organised on February 13. Four persons working tirelessly in forest conservation will also be felicitated.

Among them, two are foresters and two are residents of the forest areas.

They are Hiten Saiba the forest worker of Sharugara range; Subal Rai a forest department worker of Bagdogra Range; Tutun Biswas and Rupak Mandal both residents of forest villages.

“While working with wildlife, we saw many people work sincerely and tirelessly to save forest and wildlife. We will felicitate four such people in our programme. Last year we felicitated six persons,” said Manoj Kumar Dutta, organiser. He also said that along with the wildlife protection the exhibition is a platform to promote photographers of this region.