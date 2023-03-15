2-day coin expo held at North Bengal Univ

The Akshay Kumar Maitrey Heritage Museum committee of University of North Bengal has organised a mega exhibition of historic coins at the museum of the University. Students from different schools are thronging the exhibition. “A lot of information about the historic period can be easily known from a single coin. Who was ruling at that time, what was the socio-economic status of that time can be interpreted from a coin. About 2600 years ago, the first coins were introduced,” said Shivaji Banerjee, the Numismatic scientist who is the head of the exhibition.

The two-day long exhibition was flagged off on Tuesday. A total of eight coin researchers participated in the exhibition. They have exhibited coins from different parts of the state.

Along with this, the first coins and stamps of independent India including British King George V, King George VI, Queen Victoria coins have also been exhibited. There were coins of Raja Naranarayan, Lakshmi Narayan, Pran Narayan period of the Koch Empire.

Along with this, there were many coins of the Brahman empire. The coins of ‘Gandharva era’ were the center of attraction. “We learnt a lot from this exhibition. It has also created a lot of interest in me about coins and how history can be interpreted from coins,” stated Souvik Sarkar, a class 9 student of Narasundar High School, Siliguri.