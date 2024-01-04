2 cops killed, 3 injured as truck hits police van

Kolkata: Two policemen were killed and three others were injured after a truck rammed behind the police van late on Wednesday night on National Highway (NH) 16 at Bagnan area in Howrah.



According to sources, Sub Inspector (SI) of Bagnan Police Station Sujoy Das along with Homeguard Palash Samanta, two Constables Sukdeb Biswas, Alok Bar and their driver Bakkar Ali were patrolling along the NH-16, which is commonly known as Mumbai Road. When they reportedly reached the Barundah area, suddenly the offending truck which was moving at a high speed, rammed behind the police car. Due to the impact, the police van flew off from the road and landed a few metres away. The policemen got trapped inside the car.

After a while, cops of Bagnan Police Station came to know about the accident and went to the spot. The injured policemen were rescued and rushed to the Uluberia State General Hospital where Das and Samanta were declared brought dead.

The other three policemen have been admitted to the hospital with critical injuries. Senior officer of Howrah Rural Police District visited the spot and inquired about

the accident. Additional Director General (ADG), South Bengal, Siddh Nath Gupta also reportedly visited the spot as well. A probe has been initiated to trace the offending truck.

It may be mentioned that a Constable of Purulia District Police was killed and four others, including a senior police officer, were injured after a car rammed behind the police car on Sunday night.

The offending car was of the state Excise department in Purulia. Police had arrested the accused car driver.