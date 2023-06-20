2 compartments of Jammu Tawi Express separated from engine

Raiganj: Panic spread among the passengers after two compartments the tail-end of Jammu Tawi-bound Lohit Express separated from coupling and stood on the track at Nichitpur near Dalkhola in North Dinajpur district around 4.30 pm on Tuesday. With memories of the recent train accident at Balasore in Odisha that left more than 285 persons dead and several hundreds injured, still fresh, further aggravated the situation.



Sabyasachi De, the Chief Public Relation Officer of NF Railway Katihar division said: “The detachment of two compartments B1 and B2 (10th from the engine) occurred at 4:30 pm near Dalkhola. The coaches were reattached and the train started its journey at 4:55. No injury of passengers was reported.”

The passengers had a narrow escape as the matter came to the notice of the guard and he immediately informed the driver. The driver stopped the running train on the track, at a distance. After about an hour’s attempt the coaches were reattached with coupling and continued the journey. There was no report of any injury or casualty.

When the train suddenly stopped on the track, panic stricken passengers began to jump out of the train in fear. People from nearby villages rushed to the spot fearing the worst. Shankar Singh, a passenger said: “Thanks to the guard who timely informed the driver about the separation of coaches from the engine, otherwise there would have been a major disaster. I am still shaking from fear.”