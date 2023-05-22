2 coaches of puri-bound Express train uncouple, none hurt

kolkata: Two coaches of the Puri-bound Howrah-Puri Superfast Express uncoupled near Nekurseni station in West Medinipur. However, no casualty was reported.



The incident took place at around 2 am on Sunday. According to a railway official, after two coaches uncoupled, automatic brakes were applied. On inspection it was found that the socket of the coaches broke.

Thereafter, two new coaches from Kharagpur were attached and the defective coaches were removed.

According to a news report, this work took at least three hours. The train left for Puri at around 6 am

on Sunday.