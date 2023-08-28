2 brothers die after falling into septic tank

Cooch Behar: Two individuals lost their lives after falling into a septic tank on Monday in the Kutipara area of Barnachina in Dinhata. The deceased have been identified as Sadiqul Haq and Nabi Haq, who were brothers. Initially, local residents suspected that their deaths were caused by toxic gases emanating from the tank.



The incident unfolded on Monday when Sadiqul accidentally fell into the septic tank of his residence while repairing it. Hearing his cries for help, Nabi rushed to his aid but he also fell into it. Upon receiving the news, firefighters arrived at the scene, managing to rescue both individuals. However, the victims were pronounced dead by the doctors.