2 Bombay O -ve blood group patients found in Birbhum

Kolkata: Two patients with Bombay O-negative blood group were detected in Birbhum and blood was transfused from one patient to another. It happened in Suri.

An elderly patient was detected with Bombay O who required blood transfusion. The district health professionals managed to find a match. The state Health department last year came to the rescue of a woman from East Midnapore with this rare blood group, who required an emergency operation at SSKM Hospital. The patient had also been suffering from cancer. The local hospital transferred the patient to SSKM a few days ago. Doctors at SSKM found that the patient had Bombay O negative blood group. Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has already introduced ‘Patient Blood Management System’, which will help to extract blood from patients with very rare blood groups beforehand and infuse his or her own blood while conducting surgeries later.