2 Bangladeshi women rescued at Sealdah Stn

Kolkata: Two Bangladeshi women were rescued from being trafficked with promises of high paying jobs in Hyderabad by the Railway Protection Force of Eastern Railway at Sealdah Station.



Acting on a tip-off, RPF personnel were keeping track of a man on platform number 14 who was accompanied by two women. Upon questioning, the man provided inconsistent answers and allegedly attempted to mislead the RPF team. The accused person’s identity is under investigation and officials claim that he may be part of a human trafficking racket. The two women and the accused were interrogated separately. During the questioning, the accused admitted that the women accompanying him were Bangladeshi nationals and had entered India without visas or passports. He had allegedly lured them with promises of jobs offering a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh.

According to officials, the women identified as Nadia Zamman (18) and Maisha Sheikh (21) were unable to produce any legal documents and confirmed the claims made by the accused. They are from Nandipara in Dhaka. They along with the man were handed over to the Government Railway Police at Sealdah for further investigation.

Meanwhile, seven Bangladeshi nationals along with their broker identified as SK Jakir were apprehended at the New Complex of Howrah Railway Station for trespassing. The crackdown took place based on the information received by the Anti-Drugging Squad of Howrah about a porter who allegedly facilitated illegal activities at the railway station.

The team apprehended five men, three women and the broker for allegedly entering the country illegally through the Indo-Bangladesh border at Ghoja Danga in Basirhat. The detained people intended to travel to Bangalore for employment as construction labourers and house helps. According to an official, they failed to produce any valid documents.