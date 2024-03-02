2 Bangladeshi poachers held

The Forest department officials of Basirhat Range nabbed two Bangladeshi poachers from Burirdah Canal in the wee hours of Friday while patrolling.

According to sources, on Friday around 3:30 am, while forest officer of Basirhat Range, Syed Saeef ur Rahaman and his team were patrolling along the Burirdah Canal, they spotted a suspicious boat in the Khatuajhuri area.

When they asked the boatman to stop, the suspects tried to flee. Rahaman and his team chased the boat and intercepted it within a few metres.

During preliminary interrogation, the two occupants of the suspected boat confessed that they were Bangladeshi nationals and had come for hunting. The accused persons, identified as Sirajul Barkandaj and Al Amin Sheikh, are the residents of Satkhira district in Bangladesh.

They were produced at the Alipore Court and have been remanded to judicial custody for five days.