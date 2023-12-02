2 arrested with brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh

Kolkata: Two brothers were arrested in West Bengal’s Malda district with brown sugar worth Rs 20 lakh, police said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Haruchowk village in Kaliachak Police Station area in the dead of the night and the two suspects were arrested.

Brown sugar, weighing 680 gram, was seized from them, a police officer said.

A case was lodged, and searches were underway for other members of the racket, he said.

The two brothers, 23 and 27, headed the racket, he added.