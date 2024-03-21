2 arrested in connection with Dinhata clashes

Cooch Behar: The Dinhata Police have arrested two persons in connection with the clashes in Dinhata between TMC and BJP supporters on Tuesday night in which the Sub-Divisional Police Officer of Dinhata received head injuries.



Identified as Alamin Sheikh and Janab Ali, they were apprehended based on a police complaint. On Tuesday night, clashes erupted between BJP supporters led by Union minister Nisith Pramanik and TMC supporters led by North Bengal Development minister Udayan Guha in Dinhata. This confrontation resulted in injuries to supporters on both sides.

An FIR was filed at the Dinhata Police Station against Nisith Pramanik, along with 45 other BJP leaders and supporters, for instigating violence. Sub-Divisional Police Officer Dhiman Mitra sustained head injuries during the altercation. Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose had visited Dinhata late Wednesday evening to assess the situation. In another development, following prayers at the Madanmohan Temple in Cooch Behar on Thursday, Nisith Pramanik, accompanied by thousands of BJP workers and supporters, marched to submit his nomination papers at the District Magistrate’s Office on Thursday.