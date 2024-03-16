1st underwater Metro ride ‘exhilarating’: Anupam

KOLKATA: Hundreds of passengers erupted in joy as the country’s first underwater Metro train commenced its journey on Friday in Kolkata.

Among them were popular Bengali musicians Anupam Roy and Rupankar Bagchi, who enthusiastically participated in this historic journey, joining the loud cheers from fellow commuters. Roy drew inspiration from his own song ‘Boba Tunnel’ from the Bengali film ‘Chotushkone’

to describe his experience. On Friday, Anupam embarked on a Metro journey from Esplanade to

Howrah Maidan. He uploaded a video on his social media, showing the Metro speeding through the blue-lit tunnel under the Ganges. With the song ‘Boba Tunnel’ playing in the background, Roy captioned the video, “Under the Ganges.”

On the other hand, National Award-winning singer Rupankar was spotted on the same Metro journey, sitting by the window, humming a song. “Famous singer Rupankar Bagchi enjoying a #Metro ride under the river #Hooghly today,” posted Metro Railway, Kolkata along with a video. For Roy, who boarded the Metro from Esplanade and travelled till Howrah Maidan, the experience was exhilarating.

“Till now, we were used to travelling in Metro trains, which ran beneath the ground. But for the first time ever, we travelled in a Metro which ran underwater and that, too, beneath the Ganges. I hope this would improve our transport system and make commute easy for those travelling from Howrah to Kolkata,” told the ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ music composer to Millennium Post.

On March 6, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Howrah Maidan-Esplanade section of Kolkata Metro’s East-West corridor, thus becoming the country’s first Metro service underwater.