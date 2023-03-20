1st phase counselling for Gr C post on March 23

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Central School Service Commission (WBSSC) will be conducting the first phase of counselling for Group C posts under the Eastern region on March 23



According to the Commission’s notification, the counselling for the

waitlisted candidates for the vacancies arising out of the cancellation of recommendations concerning the third Regional Level Selection Test, 2016, will take place at 10:30 am on March 23.

Each eligible candidate can download the intimation letter for the same from the Commission’s website from March 20 (Monday).

Amongst the ongoing cases about the alleged manipulation of OMR sheets, the Commission has warned the waitlisted candidates that if any irregularities are found

during the counselling process, their recommendation will be revoked and their candidature will be cancelled without any further notice.

Moreover, no candidate will be allowed to enter the venue without a valid intimation letter.

Following the Calcutta High Court order in the Group C recruitment case, the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) had published two notifications on the cancellation of recommendation letters of 785 and 57 candidates of Group C posts.

The High Court had ordered the cancellation of recommendations of 842 jobs, which included 57 Group C employees who were allegedly given jobs without recommendation letters.