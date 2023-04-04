1st meet: Advisory Board discusses hike in minimum wages of workers

siliguri: After taking charge as Chairman of the West Bengal Minimum Wages Advisory Board, Gautam Deb, convened the first meeting with the board members in Siliguri to discuss the increase in minimum wages in all sectors. Moloy Ghatak, the Minister of the Labour department was also present at the meeting.



“We have discussed an increase in the minimum wages for workers in all sectors. The meeting also discussed the introduction of minimum wages for tea garden workers as well. As this was our first meeting, we have discussed all the sectors primarily. We are trying to hold frequent meetings to speed up the process,” said Gautam Deb, the Chairman of the board.

With the aim of providing minimum wages to the unorganised workers, the Labour Department of the state government has constituted ‘West Bengal Minimum Wages Advisory Board’. Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri has been nominated the Chairman of this board.

A decision was taken in the meeting that the board will organise three meetings in a year.

Many suggestions came up in the first meeting. All the suggestions were noted down. These will be discussed in the next meeting.

Discussions have been taking place about increasing minimum wages of the unorganised workers in different sectors like jute and

hosiery manufacturing.

“We want to build up a cordial relationship between employees and employers in all sectors. This board will play an important role in this. It will help in the development of the socio-economic system of these workers,” the Chairman further added.

Apart from the Chairman, Ritabrata Banerjee, the state president of the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) along with MLAs and officials of various government departments are the members of the board along with the representatives of the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC). A total of 24 members are in the committee.

The meeting was attended by members, including some labour unions. Officials of the labour department also attended the meeting virtually.