1st edition of ‘Kagojr Kalomay’ literary meet inagurated in city

KOLKATA: Books are our best friends for life and on Friday, Kolkata witnessed an enriching and enlightening evening when the Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) organised 'Kagojr Kalomay', a literary meet in association with Sister Nivedita University (SNU) at Arts Acre, New Town.



From Bengali literature, changing reading habit, poetry to reading English books more than Bengali books, the sessions with established authors and poets left the book lovers highly impressed.

In the presence of renowned Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay, Srijato, Devdutt Pattanaik, Pracheta Gupta and Dr Moumita, SNU Chancellor Satyam Roychowdhury inaugurated the first edition of the literary meet. The event also saw the presence of Subir Chakraborty, president, BCC&I, and eminent artist Shuvaprassana.

According to Mukhopadhyay, Bengali literature has the power to transform and enrich lives. Poet Srijato participated in a session with Roychowdhury. From his early days of writing to love and marriage, this session was enriching and fun. Srijato mentioned how youngsters are increasingly getting interested in poetry. "A lot of youngsters come to me and express their desire to write poetry. So, we shouldn't lose hope at least now," he said.

Meanwhile, young doctor Moumita is increasingly becoming popular for her writings. "I can't survive without writing. I write because I want to convey my feelings as an individual and also has a woman," she said. In Pattanaik's session, he spoke about the difference between of facts,and fiction.