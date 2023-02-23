1st day of exam passes peacefully, CP wishes candidates at venues

KOLKATA: The first day of the Madhyamik examination passed off peacefully without any major incidents.

Though a fake examinee was detained from a school in Kandi of Murshidabad, President of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE), Ramanuj Ganguly said that no such information was received by the board till evening. It is alleged that an examinee was caught with a fake admit card. He was caught at the time of checking the admit cards by the teachers of the said school. He was later handed over to the police along with the fake admit card. However, WBBSE has claimed that they are not aware of any such incident. In the Hills the attendance of the examinees was 100 per cent. This year about 6,98,724 candidates would likely appear in the Madhyamik examination. Ganguly further informed that only four incidents of examinees falling sick were reported on Thursday. On Thursday Commissioner of Kolkata Police Vineet Kumar Goyal visited a few examination venues and encouraged the examinees. If any examinee needs any kind of help, Goyal asked them to dial 100 and inform them.