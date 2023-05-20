1st Bharat Gaurav Spl tourist train flagged off from Kolkata

Kolkata: The first Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist Train Jyotirlinga Yatra from Bengal commenced its journey from Kolkata station’s platform number one on Saturday. Out of 500 passengers travelling in the train, at least 200 passengers had boarded from Kolkata.



Amongst the 200 passengers was Ratna Chatterjee, 65, who was travelling in the train with her husband, sister-in-law and mother-in-law aged 88 years.

“We had inquired about the packages the day IRCTC had announced it. But after two days we could only get a third AC as the seats for the second AC had filled up. We have gone on trips to different parts of India, including pilgrimage, but we have never travelled through tour agencies. This is the first time that we are travelling using the IRCTC package and we are excited,” Chatterjee said.

The train will cover five Jyotirlinga–Omkareshwar, Mahakaleshwar, Somnath, Nageswar and Trimbakeshwar along with the Statue of Unity, Shirdi Sai Baba and Shani Shingnapur, and return to Kolkata on May 31.

It’s an eleven-night —twelve-day trip for passengers boarding from Kolkata. According to General Manager of Eastern Railway Amar Prakash Dwivedi, all necessary arrangements, including a doctor and Railway Protection Force (RPF) team.

The packages which include transport, lodging and sightseeing was Rs 20,060 for economy, Rs 31,800 for standard and Rs 41,600 for comfort.

Economy, which is sleeper class, has 315 seats, standard which is third AC has 297 seats and comfort which is second AC has 44 seats.

“I spoke with the passengers, they were very happy. Amongst the passengers, there was one lady who was 80 years old. They had a wish to visit the five Jyotirlingas which are getting fulfilled with this train,” the GM said while adding that the rake is completely new and that it had come in four

days ago.

The rake will also be conducting its first journey along with the passengers, the

GM said.

GM Dwivedi in presence of Chief Managing Director of IRCTC Rajni Hasija and GGM IRCTC for East Zone Zafar Azam had flagged off the train from Kolkata station at 1 pm.