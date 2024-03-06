1971 Liberation War tank to be placed on 2-ft-high platform

: The war tank in Balurghat is one of the most prominent landmarks. Not only that, it carries with it the grim memories of the 1971 Liberation War that had crossed over to Balurghat town. However with time, the war has been forgotten and so has the tank.

Surrounded by advertisement hoardings and festoons, it is hardly visible. However, all this is now set to change. The Balurghat Municipality has decided to set things right and a project has been drawn up at a cost of Rs 43 lakh for this. The changes will include a two-feet-high platform so that the tank is visible.

Bipul Kanti Ghosh, Chairman-in-Council, Balurghat Municipality said: “The tank will be placed on a 2-feet-high platform. A 100-feet-high National Flag post is being built next to the tank in honour of the martyrs of the 1971 War.”

Merline Hembrom, a resident of the area, said: “We have a tank here which is a remembrance of the war. Unfortunately it is hardly visible owing to the hoardings, banners and festoons. Elevating the tank will allow everyone to see it.”

There is an electric pole in front of the tank. Advertising festoons and hoardings are attached to the pole. “The electric pole and the transformer will also be removed from there. Besides, there are plans to install a plaque on which the history of the tank will be inscribed. After this the tank will be visible in the Raghunathpur area on entering Balurghat,” added Ghosh.

After the tank was placed in its current location in 1971, the area came to be known as Tank More. In 1971, the tank was given as a gift to the people of Balurghat as a symbol of the victory of the Indian Army during the Bangladesh Liberation War.