19-yr-old private tutor held for raping three minors

Siliguri: A private tutor was arrested for allegedly raping three minor students. The accused teacher has been identified as Abhishek Vegra (19).

According to sources, Abhishek used to provide private tuition at his home. Like any other day, on Friday too, he was teaching students at his home.

Allegedly, during this, he took three students to a separate room and raped them. He threatened the students and asked them not to disclose the matter to anyone. However, the three victims confided everything to their parents.

After locals came to know about the matter, some of the residents tried to solve it through a meeting.

After getting the news, police reached the spot and arrested the accused. Later, the family members lodged a written complaint at the police station.

The accused is a first year college student. He has been providing tuition for more than three years at his home. Those who were raped were aged between 5 to 7 years.

They have been taking tuition classes from him for the past three months.

The accused was booked under POCSO Act and taken into custody after he was produced at Siliguri Court on Saturday. Police have started an investigation.