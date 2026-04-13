19 states, Centre have come together to counter me, I am fighting alone for common people: Mamata

Suri (WB): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday claimed that 19 states and the Centre have come together to counter her, and that she is single-handedly fighting for the common people. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance has governments in 19 states of the country. Addressing a rally at Suri in Birbhum district, the TMC supremo said the BJP won't be able to win the West Bengal elections using forces from Delhi. "The Trinamool Congress will secure over 226 seats in the West Bengal assembly elections," she said. Banerjee also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme is being telecast to influence young minds. Elections to the 294-member state assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and 29. Results will be announced on May 4.