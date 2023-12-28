18th World Dooars Utsav inaugurated in Alipurduar; to continue till Jan 7

Alipurduar: The 18th World Dooars Utsav was inaugurated on Thursday to showcase the rich and diverse culture and heritage of the region, comprising tea gardens and dense forests. The festival will continue till January 7.



“This festival is a matter of pride not only for the residents of Alipurduar but also for the people of the state. It highlights the unique and rich culture of the 26 tribal communities of the Dooars region to the world. Due to Covid, this festival could not be organised in the years 2021 and 2022,” stated R Vimala, District Magistrate, Alipurduar.

A colourful procession, organised from the BM Club, marked the beginning of the 11-day-long festival at the Parade Ground, Alipurduar. The Utsav was first organised 20 years ago with the aim of promoting tourism in this region. Saurav Chakraborty, Chairman of Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority and Secretary of Dooars Utsav Committee, stated: “This year there are more than 800 stalls, including those from neighbouring countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh at the Dooars Utsav.” “Three stages have been erected.

The main stage will host renowned artists from Kolkata and Mumbai. Bollywood sensation Javed Ali, Rup Kumar Rathore, and the popular band Evoyed Rafa from Bangladesh will be performing. A children’s stage has been set up on the north side to showcase the talents of children and teenagers. Approximately 4,500 children from all over the district are participating. On the east is a stage to host folk songs and dances. About 4,000 artists from 26 tribes of Dooars will perform on the folk stage,” added Chakraborty.

Padmasree Mangala Kant Roy and Dhoniram Toto, Backward Classes Welfare minister Bulu Chik Baraik, and Shavadhipati of Zilla Parishad Snigdha Soiba were present at the inauguration ceremony. At the opening ceremony, 150 tribal artists sang the state anthem.