18th chapter of ‘Nexus of Good’ launched

Kolkata: ‘Nexus of Good’ is a movement to bring around good people to identify, understand, replicate and scale good work that is being done in society as a whole.

The idea is to evolve an alternative narrative to the negativity being spread which impacts the thoughts and actions of people, especially young minds. This initiative is the brainchild of Anil Swarup.

Swarup’s passion for this cause has led to the opening of 17 chapters across the country and the 18th chapter of ‘Nexus of Good’ was launched in Kolkata at an event held on March 30 at The Heritage School.

It was attended by distinguished guests from all walks of life. The guest list also included many IAS officials and the Chairman of Coal India. The convenor of the Kolkata Chapter is Harsh khemka. Presentations by three prestigious NGOs were also given. Indian Cancer Society, Friends of Tribal Society and Sandeskhali Maa Saroda Women and Rural Welfare Society showcased their exemplary work to the guests.