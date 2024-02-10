18-year-old woman kills self in Joka

Kolkata: An 18-year-old woman died by suicide in Thakurpukur on Saturday morning. Police found the suicide note from her residential place.



The deceased was found on the concrete ground of a private apartment with multiple injuries around 5:25 am on Saturday. She was taken to Vidyasagar State General Hospital where the on duty Emergency Medical Officer (EMO) declared her dead.

According to a source, a note was found from the residence and according to preliminary investigation, she had jumped from the 10th floor balcony of the apartment. No complaint has been received yet and an autopsy was done to ascertain the cause of death.