18-year-old student dies while getting down from running train

An 18-year-old student died while getting down from a running train at Deulti Station in Howrah district, police said on Wednesday. The accident happened on Tuesday when the girl, identified as Srabanti Ghosh, tried to get down from a galloping local train while returning home. She knew that the train would not stop at the station, so she jumped and injured herself, they said. She was admitted to a nursing home in the area, but as her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata’s Mullick Bazar. She died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment there, they added.