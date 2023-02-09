18 hurt in head-on collision between truck and bus

Hemtabad: At least 18 people were left injured in a head-on collision between a bus and a truck. The accident took place on Thursday near Bangalbari More under the Hemtabad police station in Uttar Dinajpur district.



Five among the injured are reported to be critical. They have been referred to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital from the Hemtabad Health Centre. Ashraful Ali, an eyewitness stated: “A private bus was going towards Balurghat from Raiganj on Thursday morning and a truck was coming from the opposite direction. Suddenly the two vehicles collided head-on at Bangalbari intersection.”

Local people rushed to the spot and rescued the injured passengers.

The injured were rushed to Hemtabad Block Primary Health Centre.”